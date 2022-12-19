Imphal: Songashim Rungsung from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, representing India, has won the second runner-up title at the Mister Friendship International 2022 held at Khon Kaen city in Thailand on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old from the Tangkhul community also received the Mister Best Personality special award at the world pageantry event.

Korea’s Yoo Byeong Eun was crowned the coveted Mister Friendship International 2022 title while the first runner-up title was given to Thailand’s Kanawach Kueakanchanaphon.

Also, Mike Van Doorn from Netherlands and Leivy Caminero of Dominican Republic were adjudged the 3rd and 4th runners-up respectively.

Altogether, contestants from 18 countries competed at the international event held from December 8-18, 2022.

“Each day ever since I have arrived have been amazing, the sweet bonding along with my brothers from different countries across the world and every memory created in this city will be kept warm in my heart as always. Including today, it was truly mesmerising and I’m grateful for it. Mister Friendship International Rubaru Mr.India,” posted Rungsung on Facebook earlier.

