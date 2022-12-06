Imphal: At least seven persons have been detained after a violent went on a rampage over a religious site issue at Telipati in Imphal East on Monday.

At about 10:30 pm on Monday, a mob of over 100 people allegedly arrived in buses and went on a rampage by vandalising and setting fire to several vehicles parked in the area. The mob then stormed into some of the houses after breaking their main gates and damaged properties.

Following the incident, Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area to control the prevailing situation. One CRPF company and over 50 state police personnel have been deployed at four locations in the area to oversee the situation.

Vehicle damaged in clash

In all, 15 four-wheelers and another 2 two-wheelers were vandalised. At least six other vehicles were set on fire.

Telipati resident Lucky Sahu told EastMojo that a group of people first arrived in the area at 11 am on Monday and started cleaning a religious site, reportedly to build a temple there.

“Since we did not have any instructions or knowledge from the authorities, we asked them to leave and they left. However, they came back again and forcibly removed the idols placed at the site and threw them in the drain,” Sahu said.

Later, the residents of Telipati staged a sit-in-protest, and according to locals, the same group returned at night with more people and started destroying the vehicles and other properties in the residential area.

“They have destroyed and damaged the vehicles and other properties which was accumulated through our hard works. But who knows they might come back and target us individually,” said Sahu.

Meanwhile, chief minister N Biren Singh visited the site and condemned the unlawful act. He further assured that prompt action will be taken against those spreading enmity.

“Do not escalate the tension and impose bandh or block roads. The government is here to maintain law and order situation,” said the chief minister.

Both parties should not indulge in violence and stop spreading hate, false information on social media. None of the guilty will be spared and police must also be proactive to avoid untoward incidents, added CM Biren.

