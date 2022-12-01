Imphal: With her elegance and style, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen was the cynosure of all eyes as she walked the ramp as showstopper for designer Robert Naorem at the closing ceremony of the ‘Manipur Sangai Festival 2022’ in Imphal on Wednesday.

The crowd was in absolute awe as the former beauty queen sashayed the runway in an exquisitely designed traditional Manipuri attire – Phanek and Rani Phi – on the closing day of the festival at Bheigyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT).

See more @thesushmitasen as the Showstopper for Robert Naorem at the closing ceremony of Sangai Festival. The warmth that she brings to the surrounding is immense ❤️🌸#ManipurSangaiFestival22 #SushmitaSen #MissUniverse #Inspiration #Bollywood #DuggaDugga pic.twitter.com/FvArYDDGP8 — Riya Wahengbam (@Sunshhin) November 30, 2022

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, the actress said encouraging the talented individuals of Manipur, be it in sports or culture, will bring in more international accolades and recognition.

“People from the northeast such as Robert Naorem and Mary Kom have become global icons. And as long as we can help promote the people of northeast, the culture and traditions of the region will be automatically promoted,” she said.

Appreciating designer Robert Naorem in promoting the state’s indigenous handloom and textile, she said, “If you don’t know the comfort of a Phanek and Rani Phi, and if you haven’t come to Manipur, then you haven’t lived.”

Phanek is a traditional Meitei sarong or wraparound worn by womenfolk. It is handwoven either in silk or cotton and made only with stripes or block colours.

Rani Phi, popularly known as the cloth of Rani, is only woven with silk. It is considered to be precious for every Meitei woman’s wardrobe and is worn on auspicious occasions.

