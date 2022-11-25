The Sangai Festival is to Manipur what Hornbill Festival is to Nagaland. The festival, which started earlier this week, has now become much more than mere celebrations. This year, the festival has also become a platform for the state to show its collective history.

One argument that tends to get thrown around a lot when it comes to Manipur is that the state’s tribal history is overshadowed by the Meitei history. To address the same, the Manipur government set up traditional tribal huts at the Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou in the Bishnupur district.

Constructed for Rs 45 crore, visitors were welcomed by a gigantic bust of Sangai deer being put up right at the entrance of the Sangai Ethnic Park. Although the Park is a tourist destination, the park aims to preserve and showcase the state’s diverse ethnic communities and its cultural mosaic.

The name Sangai comes from the rare species of brow-antlered deer, locally known......