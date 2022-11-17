Imphal: For the first time in the history of northeast India, Manipur will host the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in April 2023.

On Thursday, an agreement to officiate the partnership was signed between the Tourism Department, Government of Manipur and the Times Group in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh and the Times of India Managing Director Vineet Jain at CM’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Speaking on the partnership, chief minister Biren Singh said, “We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Miss India Organisation to host the grand finale here in Imphal, Manipur. The primary motive behind the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture while fostering the competitive spirit of the talented participants. We want to inspire and empower the local youth by welcoming the best of India’s talent to our home soil as well as showcase Manipur’s rich culture and heritage we are so proud of.”

For Manipur to host the 59th edition of the Femina Miss India 2023, the chief minister said, reflects the growing interest of investors in northeast India, especially Manipur. “It shows the growing confidence in the state regarding the security scenario and investment opportunities,” he added.

Emphasising on why Manipur was chosen, MD Times Group, Vineet Jain said, “Manipur is one of the leading Indian states in terms of gender equality and empowerment. Women in Manipur are a strong force behind its economy. The percentage of working women in the state is double the national average. Manipur has given India the powerhouse of women in sports, like Mary Kom, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Kunjarani Devi and Laishram Sarita Devi to mention a few names. What more can Miss India, that celebrates women, ask for in a partner?”

He stressed that the finale of the 59th Femina Miss India in Manipur will be historic as it will be the first to be held in Northeast India.

“From this partnership, our endeavour is to capture the essence of the state as a backdrop to our finale. This association strategically compliments the brand’s objective of inclusivity and diversity and that of Manipur’s objective of reaching out to the nation as a destination of culture and beauty,” Jain added.

Miss India Organisation spokesperson and Times Group’s Brand & Operations Head Natasha Grover said, “We are excited to bring our iconic event to the people of Manipur, and we will pull out all stops to make it an inspiring and entertaining event the city has seen.”

“Miss India has transformed the lives of many Indian women, giving them empowerment, employability, opportunity and a strong voice in the community. The state of Manipur also believes in empowering its women to be equal partners in development, hence this partnership is a natural culmination of ideologies and vision,” Grover further added.

The Miss India Organisation envisions creating an ecosystem of global influence and social impact through strategic partnerships that enable women to realize their full potential as role models and ambassadors, bringing honour and recognition to India worldwide.

Since its inception, the household name of Miss India has been a launchpad to million dreams, having scripted iconic success stories and hall of fame, such as Zeenat Aman, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar and Neha Dhupia, to name a few. In addition, India is among the few countries to have won six Miss World titles.

The event was also attended by MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, ministers Yumnam Khemchand, Govindas Konthoujam, Awangbow Newmai, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, H Dingko Singh, L Susindro Meitei, MLA L Dikho, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Rohit Gopakumar chief operating officer, Miss India Organisation, among others.

