Manipur: Manushi Chhillar stuns as showstopper in Naorem's design at MFE

Imphal: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar sashayed down the runway at the grand finale of the Manipur Fashion Extravaganza 2022 (MFE) as a showstopper at the Imphal Hotel on Sunday evening.

Chhillar donned a breathtaking handwoven Manipuri traditional outfit by designer Robert Naorem. To add an extra dose of dazzle to her style statement, she complemented her outfit with handmade jewellery from the state.

The mega fashion event aims to showcase fashion rooted in the traditional craft of handloom and jewellery of Manipur and also celebrate the dedication, spirit, and versatility of craftsmanship of the state.

“The Manipur Fashion Extravaganza 2022 organised by the Robert Naorem Studio is rooted in the belief of spreading a message, creating awareness, and most of all, inspiring the youth to celebrate local culture and craftsmanship,” said Naorem.

The ace designer’s live show was dominated by colours and intrinsic embroideries woven into the traditional handlooms of Manipur.

Speaking to the media prior to the show, the former Miss World expressed her happiness to be part of the show, which is not just a fashion event but an effort to recognise and celebrate the effort and dedication of women weavers of the state.

“We try to encourage women entrepreneurs and encourage more women in the workforce, which has actually gone down in India. It is great that in Manipur, weavers are all women. This is encouraging,” she said.

She further said that in the world of fast fashion, people are recognising the efforts and time spent by designers and weavers.

“I love the idea of fashion and style. There is so much art and fine details involved in making something like I am wearing right now. There is a big market globally. There are people who want to dress differently. Recognising and taking pride in wearing a piece that represents a certain culture and ideology is a contribution towards something that is handmade,” she said.

The fashion event also featured collections and designs of budding designer Arbin Tonjam, and state jewellery brands Radhamani Jewellery and Muhindro Radhamani.

Other celebrities who graced the runway included Miss India-World 2021 Manasa Varanasi, Manipuri actresses Bala Hijam, Soma Laishram, and Biju Ningombam.

The American Oncology Institute (AOI) launched a cancer-detection brassiere during the event as part of the Pink Ribbon Campaign for cancer awareness.

The fashion event with a cause also featured differently-abled children from BB Paul Mental Development Home and breast cancer survivors walking the runway to emphasise the inclusiveness and accessibility of the Robert Naorem brand.

Minister for textile, commerce and industry Nemcha Kipgen, Indian Fashion Awards founder Sanjay Nigam, and North East Institute of Fashion Technology founder Vikram Rai Medhi were among the dignitaries who attended the event in Imphal.

