Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday declared the result of the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) recruitment exam conducted for the post of rifleman.

Altogether, 1,830 candidates have been selected for the post of rifleman in the Manipur Police department. Moreover, another 183 candidates were on the waiting list.

Late Friday night, many youths, mostly aspirants, were seen waiting out in front of the police headquarters waiting for the result.

The recruitment exam of the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion was conducted in November 2019 and since then, the result declaration has been pending leading to several agitations by the aspirants demanding to expedite the recruitment process and fill vacancies in a time-bound manner.

The Director General of Police, Manipur P Doungel, issued a notification on Friday announcing the list of 183 candidates selected for appointment in order of merit as riflemen in the Manipur Police Department subject to police verification and medical examination reports.

As per the notification, the selected candidates have been asked to report to the Inspector General of Police (Administration) at 1st Manipur Rifle, Imphal, for collection of police verification form from October 20 to 22 and submit the same along with relevant documents on or before October 28.

