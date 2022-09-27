Manipur gets NE's 1st-ever restaurant run by deaf persons in Imphal

Imphal: A first-ever restaurant entirely run by the deaf community was inaugurated by social welfare minister Heikham Dingo Singh in Imphal East district on Monday.

Initiated by Rohan Philem, a social activist and a cyclist, the restaurant ‘Khongjel The Voice’ located at Luwangshangbam near Liberal College is the first hotel in Northeast India to be entirely run the differently-abled persons.

“A few months back, I received a special appeal from the deaf person community that they have not been able to get a platform and inclusion in the society. So, I came up with this venture with an aim to provide employment opportunities and also create a platform where they can showcase their skills and talents,” said Rohan.

For the next week, according to him, the restaurant will be running on a trial basis. And from October 2, the place will be officially open to the public.

“This is our pilot project and a few more branches in Imphal city are in the pipeline. We are also planning to expand in other parts of the northeast region because our main objective is to employ people from the deaf community as much as we can,” added Rohan.

At present, 15 persons from the deaf community have been employed.

“This is my first job and I am happy for getting such an opportunity to work and earn,” said Soudavei Duomai, who hails from Senapati’s Phuba Thapham village, through a sign language which was later interpreted by Arti Shamurailakpam, one of the sign interpreters at the restaurant.

Moreover, unlike the normal food menu available in other eating joints, people can place their orders through a specific coding system available at each table.

Lauding the innovative venture, minister Dingko said, “Truly inspired to have joined the grand opening of Khongjel The Voice, a unique restaurant by the deaf community at Luwangshangbam near Liberal College.”

The minister further said that the opening up of such one of a kind restaurant is an inspiring example of inclusivity and proof that every individual is unique and inferior to none.

The grand opening ceremony was also attended by MLAs Karam Shyam, Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, K Ibomcha, LDA chairman M Asnikumar, Imphal East DC Khumanthem Diana, social welfare director NG Uttam, Dr Dhabali Thangjam, MD & chairman of Babina Healthcare and Hospitality among others.

