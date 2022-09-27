Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state’s future lies in the tourism sector and the state government has been making all-out efforts to bring about positive changes in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the World Tourism Day celebration at Maibam Lotpa Ching, Nambol in the Bishnupur district on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Department of Tourism under the theme “Rethinking Tourism”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, CM Biren Singh said the government is developing more tourist circuits across the state to attract tourists.

Highlighting the state’s uniqueness in terms of scenic beauty, climatic conditions, culture, and tradition, he said, “The government has started developing many tourist spots, including Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou, 120-feet-tall Sagol Kangjei statue at Marjing, heritage site at Makhel, Rani Gaidinliu Museum, cultural centre at Behiang and amusement parks at various places.”

He added, “The Kangkhui cave and Tharon cave will be opened for tourists soon. The government is constructing a 5-star hotel at the Old High Court Complex in partnership with Tata group.”

Singh said with an aim to promote the traditional ‘Sagol Kangjei’ and encourage Sagol Kangjei players and pony breeders, the government will organise Chief Minister’s Sagol Kangjei Tournament in the upcoming Sangai Festival 2022.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the government to work for the welfare and well-being of the people, the chief minister said the government has taken up various initiatives such as improving air and surface connectivity in the last five years to boost the tourism sector.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Northeast India has transformed and become India’s growth engine. The central government has withdrawn the special allowances to All India Services officers working in the Northeastern region recently. Such a step shows that the law and order situation has been improved and peace has been restored in the region.”

The Chief Minister further said the government has associated with Samsung Company for establishing a world-class training facility for sportspersons. “Under the initiative, a virtual training zone will be developed for disciplines like football, boxing, judo, badminton, hockey, and archery in the first phase.”

Minister for Education Th Basanta Kumar Singh; Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited Karam Shyam; MLAs Y Radheshyam, Sapam Kunjakeswor, Chairman LDA M Asnikumar, administrative secretaries, and officials of the Tourism Department also attended the event.

Also read | Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu

Trending Stories









