Manipur: Bandh hits normal life in Imphal valley

Imphal: A 24-hour bandh called by a proscribed outfit in Manipur on Wednesday disrupted normal life in Imphal valley.

Inter-district and inter-state public transportation came to halt, reports from the districts said.

Business establishments and shops remained closed, while few private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Streets were deserted during the 24-hour bandh called by banned outfit, National Revolutionary Front of Manipur

Schools remained closed and government offices registered thin attendance.

No untoward incident has been reported till 2.30 pm, police said.

Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts lie in the Imphal valley.

The impact of the bandh is less in the hill areas of the state.

The bandh has been called by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, a valley-based group, to protest against Manipur’s merger with India 73 years ago.

On this date in 1949, the erstwhile Maharaja of Manipur, had signed an agreement for merging the kingdom with India.

