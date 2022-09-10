Imphal: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Manipur Police seized suspected brown sugar weighing over 1 kg from Churachandpur district and also arrested one person in connection, Churachandpur SP Shrivanand Surve said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of district police on Thursday raided the residence of one Seikholen Vaiphei, 42, of Kipgen Veng, Tuibong around 3 pm in the presence of an executive magistrate and civil witnesses.

“During the raid, we found two vehicles with one without registration. On thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered 44 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing 528 grams near the front passenger seat of the vehicle,” Surve said.

On interrogation, the person further disclosed that the contraband items were smuggled from Myanmar.

The team also conducted a thorough search of the vehicles during which police recovered 56 more soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing 670 grams from the chamber created in the chassis of the vehicle.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for further investigation.

The market value of the seized contraband items weighing 1,198 grams is worth Rs 35 lakh, said the SP.

The recovered contraband, two vehicles and one mobile phone were seized under proper seizure memo, he added.

