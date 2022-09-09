Manipur: Former minister O Lukhoi Singh appointed as VP for BJP state unit

Imphal: Former minister O Lukhoi Singh was appointed as the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh on Thursday.

State party president A Sharda Devi issued an organisational appointment stating, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me under Article 17, Clause 3(1) of the party constitution, I do hereby appoint Oinam Lukhoi Singh as the state vice president for the current term with immediate effect.”

The ex-MLA and former agriculture minister, O Lukhoi Singh lost to Khuraijam Loken Singh of NPP from the Wangoi constituency in the last Manipur Legislative Assembly.

