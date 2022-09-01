Imphal: Dr Thingreingam Irenaeus KS from Manipur’s Ukhrul district has been awarded the Rashtriya Gaurav Award 2022 by India International Friendship Society (IIFS) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Dr Irenaeus, who hails from Hungpung village, is serving as an assistant professor in the department of horticulture, college of agriculture, Tripura University since 2014.

The award was given to him in recognition of his meritorious service through contribution to institutional development, outstanding performance and remarkable role towards nation building in the field of horticulture.

The certificate of excellence and memento was handed over by Justice Umanth Singh, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Lt General (retd.) Krishna Mohan Seth, former Governor and MP Sh Naresh Bansal at a seminar on Economic Growth & National Integration held at India International Center in the national capital.

Three other persons from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were also awarded in the field of education, traditional medicine and engineering.

Earlier, he was also awarded the ‘young scientist award’ for outstanding contribution in the field of horticulture on the occasion of 6th International conference on ‘Current Issues in Agriculture, Biological and Applied Sciences for Sustainable Development (CIABASSD-2022) organised by department & directorate of extension education, West Bengal.

According to India International Friendship Society, IIFS remains India’s leading voluntary organisation which has well passed most meaningful decade of the nationally and internationally useful social-economic existence. It is a strong advocate of the economic growth and national integration. It also stands as a champion in the vital area of forging friendships between the individuals, corporates, regions, religions and nations. The peace, progress and prosperity of the global community remain its cherished objective, it stated.

