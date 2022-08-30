Imphal: A team of 2nd Battalion of Manipur Rifles, along with volunteers of the Youth Athletic Development Association (YADA), carried out a search operation at a bakery shop in Imphal West and recovered five packets of Crystal Methamphetamines, also known as ice drug, weighing about 5 kg on Monday.

According to a police report, at around 2:30 am, based on reliable information, the team led by 2nd MR commandant Victoria Yengkhom along with YADA volunteers rushed to Sanju Bakery at Yaishkul Janmasthan.

Upon reaching the spot, the team found one person identified as Bishnu Banik, 32, of Muslim Nagar at Moreh Ward no. 5 and recovered two packets of Crystal Methamphetamines from his possession. On further questioning, the team recovered three more packets of such items.

The man further disclosed that he received the packets from his partner Karim from Imphal East and the consignment was supposed to be delivered to one Lala residing outside Manipur, said the police.

After observing formalities, the man was arrested and handed over to Imphal Police Station for further investigation, it said.

In another operation, at around 12:51 pm based on specific information, a joint team of 2nd Battalion of Manipur Rifles, assisted by teams of commando Kakching police, 5 Assam Rifles and Moreh Police conducted a search at Moreh Ward no.8 and recovered around 20,600 pieces of WY tablets weighing 2.331 kg, the police said.

The team also recovered Myanmar currency totalling Rs 78,070 and four mobile phones from the spot.

However, before the owner of the house could be verified, a mob was formed. Thereby, taking an advantage of the commotion, the house owner and the family members fled, police said.

The seized articles have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for taking further legal process, police added said.

