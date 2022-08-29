Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Hill Areas Committee (HAC) chairman Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) paid their tributes to tribal freedom crusader Haipu Jadonang on his 91st death anniversary on Monday.

Haipu Jadonang Malangmei, popularly known as Haipu Jadonang, was a Rongmei Naga leader from Manipur who fought valiantly against British colonial rule.

“Remembering the great freedom fighter, Haipou Jadonang who fought for freedom from the clutches of the British colonial rule on his death anniversary. Despite many challenges, our great forefathers have always fought courageously against the mighty British empire,” CM Biren Singh tweeted.

“A popular spiritual leader and a nationalist, his immense contribution in the freedom struggle was remembered by PM Narendra Modi in his recent Independence Day speech,” Singh added.

Taking to Twitter, HAC chairman Dipu Gangmei said, “As we commemorate the martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang every year on 29th August, I pay my highest homage to Haipou Jadonang, a patriot who fought and died for our country.”

In his tribute note, Dipu Gangmei said that Haipou Jadonang was born in 1905 and a resident of a small village called Puiluan (Kambiron) in the Tamenglong district. He was a spiritual and political leader who fought for freedom from the clutches of British colonial rule.

In the early 20th century, the Naga freedom fighter attracted the attention of the Zeliangrong tribal community, an important indigenous Naga community living in the tri-junction of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, the HAC chairman said.

He further mentioned that Jadonang began establishing an army called Riphen that comprised 500 men and women who were well trained in military tactics, weaponry and reconnaissance missions. However, in 1931, he was arrested by British officials on the charges of sedition and was hanged.

Others who paid respect include power and agriculture minister Th Biswajit Singh and sports & youth affairs minister Govindas Konthoujam.

“Paying my heartfelt respects to Haipou Jadonang, a Rongmei Naga leader who fought valiantly against British Raj in pre-Independence India, on his death anniversary. He fought against Britishers to do away with injustices & oppression which took place,” tweeted minister Biswajit Singh.

“Humble tributes and respect to our own hero #HaipouJadonang on his death anniversary. May his ideas and dreams for the revival of culture and his sacrifices continue to guide us. Let’s not forget their path and salute all the martyrs who laid their lives for the country,” added minister Govindas Konthoujam.

Similarly, tributes were also seen in other parts of the country, including Kolkata and Chennai Airports.

“Homage to unsung heroes at Chennai Airport. Remembering Haipou Jadonang on his death anniversary, today. He united People against the British atrocities in Manipur.”

“#KolkataAirport pays humble tributes to Haipou Jadonang, the Rongmei Naga leader from Manipur who fought valiantly against British Raj in pre-Independence India. He was a spiritual & political leader who fought for freedom from the clutches of British colonial rule,” added Kolkata Airport.

