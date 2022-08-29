Imphal: Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh has said that the first academic session of Churachandpur Medical College will commence from October this year.

The college will have 100 MBBS seats as approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). This is the first such medical college to be set up in the hill districts of the state.

Speaking during the inspection visit of the college in Churachandpur, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said, “This is the first medical college of the state, which is being established in the hill districts of Manipur.”

The visit to the newly constructed medical college also relates with the arrangements for its impending inauguration. It is now ready for inauguration, he added.

While interacting with the new faculty members, Ranjan Singh appealed to the young doctors and faculty to go the extra mile with their work. “Their dedicated and sincere service will make it possible to achieve the aim of establishing the medical college. It is through their better service, the young medical students will be attracted and enrolled to the college,” he stated.

The health minister also visited different departments and sections of the college. He also discussed the status of the departments with the concerned faculty in-charge. Later, the minister also visited District Hospital Churachandpur and inspected the work progress of the Ultrasound and X-Ray rooms, which are under renovation.

LM Khaute, MLA from Churachandpur, said that having a medical college in Churachandpur district is a sign of development in the health sector of the state. Future of the college lies in the sincerity and hard work of the faculty and staff, he said.

The Health Minister was accompanied by Churachandpur DC Sharath Chandra Arroju, Director, Health Services, Kh Shasheekumar Mangang, Churandpur Medical College Director Dr Iboyaima and officials of the health department.

