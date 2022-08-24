Imphal: Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur is all set to start with 100 MBBS seats for the academic session 2022-2023. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission on Tuesday officially approved 100 seats for the Government Medical College, Churachandpur for the undergraduate session.

This is the first such medical college to be set up in the hill districts of Manipur.

“In yet another great news for the state, I have just received the Letter of Permission for 100 MBBS Seats for Churachandpur Medical College. With this permission being granted, we can start the admission process,” chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

“This is how our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji shows his love and affection for the people of Manipur. It was only a few weeks ago that we have received the Letter of Intent and after fulfilling the formalities, the permission has been granted today,” Singh added.

A letter of permission addressed to the Government Medical College, Churachandpur by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that the college could accept 100 seats for the academic year 2022-2023.

The letter notified that it is mandatory to develop a biometric attendance, website on the medical college/institution and display all information about the college, courses offered, faculty available and their experiences of the last five years and students joining and affiliating university. The letter also called for displaying the hospital services, facilities available and the equipment in each speciality and also showing OP and IP Census, including births and deaths as per the municipal/government records.

