Manipur can become regional centre for technical textiles, says CM

Imphal: Recognising Manipur’s potential in becoming a regional centre for manufacturing technical textiles, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for using geotextiles in road construction in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the region.

Singh was attending the inaugural session of the Technical Textiles Conference held in Imphal on Tuesday.

Minister of state for railways and textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, was also present at the session.

Organised by the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), Ministry of Textiles in association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the conference was also attended by Nemcha Kipgen, Minister of textiles, Commerce and Industry, Pradeep Sureka, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Chief Engineer (P) Arunank, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHDICL) and other dignitaries.

“The potential of Manipur to become a regional centre for the manufacturing of technical textiles, as well as the possibility of using geotextiles to construct roads in the state’s hilly topography, was thoroughly deliberated,” the CM tweeted.

“I am sure that today’s conference will be very effective in increasing the use of Technical Textiles in Manipur,” MoS Darshana Jardosh tweeted.

“Technical textiles to construct roads are the need of the hour, especially in the hilly terrains of the northeast region,” said Singh while addressing the inaugural session.

While highlighting the soil condition of the state, especially the Imphal-Jiribam Road and Imphal-Dimapur Road, Singh urged the ministry to appoint a dedicated company for these two lifelines of the state while using technology such as geotextiles to construct durable roads.

