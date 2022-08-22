Guwahati: Emerging Indian MMA fighter Jenus Laishram, 21-year-old, will face flyweight Sotiris Kaselouris of Greek in the Thailand Fighting Championship 2022. The fight will be held at Thailand’s Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ban Khao Lak, Phangnga in Thailand.

He will be the first MMA fighter from Manipur to compete at the Thailand Fighting Championship.

Laishram, who hails from Imphal’s Mayang, will represent Team Bonjovi and Fitness Academy, Manipur.

The championship will be held on August 26.

His opponent, 26-year-old Sotiris Kaselouris, has a wealth of MMA skills. On the other hand, Jenus Laishram is a promising young MMA fighter. He has a strong sense of confidence in his ability to win the fight despite having to overcome considerable financial challenges to reach Thailand.

He would become the first person from Manipur to have ever won the Thailand Fighting Championship if he wins this bout.

Laishram is now undergoing training in Delhi ahead of his maiden fight in Thailand.

The Team Bonjovi and Fitness Academy, his family and supporters are extending their best wishes to the promising MMA fighter.

