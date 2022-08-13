Imphal: As a part of the war on drugs, a team of Manipur police arrested one drug peddler and seized suspected heroin from his possession in Imphal on Friday, said an official.

As per the official report, the team of police conducted surprise checking at Hatta Golapati Maning Leikai and recovered 44 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing about 550 grams. One person was also apprehended in connection with the case, he said.

One Aadhaar card and one mobile phone were also recovered from his possession.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Hanif Ahamed, 24. He is a resident of Labuk Leikai area of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The suspected drugs were reportedly supplied to him by a person in Imphal. The preliminary investigation revealed an inter-state drug cartel at work, the official said.

A case has been registered against the person at the NAB police station for further investigation, he added.

