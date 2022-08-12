Imphal: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Tricolour was hoisted at pillar no. 92 along the Indo-Myanmar border under Kasom Khullen sub-division in Kamjong district on Friday.

Located in one of the innermost corners of the state, the said pillar comes under Ashang Khullen village of Kasom Khullen sub-division.

The team led by Kasom Khullen SDO Duna Duo reached the eastern-most part of the country and hoisted the national flag at the border in presence of K Ashang Khullen, headman and the village authority.

The journey to the border pillar was carried out under the guidance of the District Administration, Kamjong, led by DC Rangnamei Rang Peter.

Talking about this special effort to reach the HGT campaign to the remotest part of the state, SDO Shri Duna, said, “This is one of the eastern-most points of our country and I feel it’s befitting to fly our National Flag at this corner of the vast country to pay respect and tribute to all those freedom fighters who laid their lives to our country and for us.”

“Kamjong district is proud to inform that the Har Ghar Tiranga (HRT) campaign has reached the remotest part of the state, Ashang Khullen under Kasom Khullen sub-division,” added the block development officer Duo.

Also, in Kangpokpi district, as part of the celebration of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, hundreds of school students took a pledge against substance abuse in Kangpokpi district organised by the Zonal Education Office.

The pledge to make the country drug-free was administered to the students of different schools as part of the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

