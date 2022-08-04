Imphal: Leader of the House and Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday informed the House that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given a nod for the Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) to start functioning for 100 MBBS seats from the academic session 2022 and added that the commission has asked the State Government to submit the necessary documents.

Singh was replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh on the 10th day of the second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly regarding the custodial death of a goldsmith from Sagolband Kangabam Leikai on May 2, 2022. The Chief Minister stated that the state government has assured to provide a job to the next of kin of the deceased on humanitarian grounds. The job appointment order would be given after taking a cabinet decision by the end of this month, he said.

Works, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Govindas Konthoujam, while replying to the starred questions raised by MLA Paolienlal Haokip, informed the House that the state government has started the process for construction of multi-storied government quarters at different locations to overcome the shortage of accommodation facility to be provided to elected members of the Assembly and government employees.

On a starred question raised by MLA Ram Muivah regarding the dilapidated state of the youth hostel building of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) in Ukhrul, the minister informed that most of the youth hostels are maintained by NYK and added that the NYK director had already sent a proposal and subsequent reminders to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport for repairing of the same. The government would try to renovate the building once the approval is accorded by the ministry, he assured.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, answering a starred question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh, stated that the Central Government had disbursed funds amounting to Rs 756.49 crore for the MGNREGS for the year 2022-23 on June 23, 2022.

Relief and Disaster Management Minister, Awangbow Nemai informed the House that the department had provided assistance to the victims of flood occurred in 2017 in Lilong AC. He informed that 195 victims had already received assistance while 3,198 are yet to receive the same. He was replying to a starred question raised by the MLA Md Abdul Nasir.

Medical Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Sapam Ranjan, while replying to starred questions raised by MLA Ram Muivah stated that the Manipur Development Society is the agency for the construction of CHC at Nongada (Napet Palli) and the overall physical progress is 90 per cent. He further informed the House that 1.25 acres of land for the same was donated by locals while the purchase of another piece of land measuring 0.75 acre is under process.

Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, PHED Minister informed the House that the number of water supply projects/schemes constructed in Imphal West District is 87. Out of this 26 have been completed and 61 are ongoing. He was replying to a starred question raised by MLA Kh Joykisan Singh.

