Imphal: Leader of the House and Chief Minister (CM), N Biren Singh while informing the House that there are 2,743 revenue villages, appealed to all bureaucrats to strictly implement the rule of law while giving recognition to new revenue villages.

The CM was replying to a starred question by Sugnu AC MLA, K Ranjit Singh during the Question Hour of the ongoing 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Further, CM Biren stated that 55 applications seeking village recognition were received by the Revenue Department. He also mentioned that land, number of households, approval from the Forest Department, and District Council recommendation (Hill Areas) are the criteria for recognition of the revenue village.

While replying to a starred question raised by MLA of Thangmeiband AC, Kh Joykisan Singh, TA& Hills Minister Letpao Haokip stated that the Union Ministry for Development of Tribal Areas has sanctioned Rs 40750.273 lakh from 2012 till date.

Social Welfare Minister, Heikham Dingo replying to a starred question raised by MLA Kh Joykisan Singh, informed the house that there are 11,510 Anganwadi Centres (AWC) in Manipur, out of which 9,958 are main AWC and 1552 are mini AWC. He further mentioned the following criteria of establishing Anganwadi Centres – one Anganwadi Centre for Urban/Rural on 400-800 population, Mini Anganwadi Centre on 150-400 population and for tribal/hilly/difficult area, one Anganwadi Centre on 300-800 population while for Mini Anganwadi Centre on 150-300 population.

During the Zero Hour, MLA of Khundrakpam AC, Th Lokeshwar Singh highlighted the report from a newspaper on the woes faced by those people dependent on life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs.

Regrading the news report on the arrest of ATSUM leader, Ukhrul AC, MLA Ram Muivah, drew the attention of the House by giving a suggestion for inviting the ATSUM leaders for open dialogue to apprise them of the steps taken up by the state government to bring consensus solution.

