Imphal: In a major success for the security forces, the Loktak Battalion of IGAR (South) under the Spear Corps arrested four insurgents of the proscribed group National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) and recovered one 09 mm Sig Saur P228 Pistol, seven live rounds and other warlike stores in Bishnupur district, said an official.

As per the official report, acting on a specific input, security forces and Bishnupur commando police established mobile check posts to track the movement of the insurgents, leading to apprehension. During spot questioning and verification, the individuals turned out to be active insurgents of NRFM, it said.

Based on their input, two more insurgents along with recovered stores were also picked from different locations.

The militant group has been involved in extortion activities, IED blasts and also in the killing of one non-Manipuri individual in Churachandpur district, said the official.

The arrested insurgents and recovered weapons, ammunition and other items have been handed over to Moirang police station after the due procedure, it said.

