Manipur celebrates Chanu's gold

Imphal: Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Chanu’s native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night. As her Gold was confirmed, they burst into joy.

See more Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022

Her mother Tombi Devi said she could not sleep on the night before the competition, and was only praying for her victory.

“I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and the neighbours are celebrating with the tricolour, and some indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance,” she said.

Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India’s first gold medal at the Games on Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was super proud of Manipur’s “superstar daughter”.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing our tricolour fly high on the world stage. The entire nation is proud of you Mirabai,” he said.

See more There’s no better feeling than seeing our Tiranga 🇮🇳 fly high on the world stage. So proud of you @mirabai_chanu



Also, thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for his special care for Mirabai in times of her difficulties. She has brought laurels for the nation with your blessings today pic.twitter.com/RvDqfwkGPl — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 30, 2022

