Imphal: Under the aegis of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) which promotes a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Atal Incubation Centre – SELCO Foundation and Manipur Science & Technology Council (MASTEC) represented by the CEO, AIC SELCO Foundation, Guwahati, and Director, MASTEC respectively to identify and support grassroots innovators from Manipur and will be incubated under the AIC SELCO Incubation Programme.

It focuses on encouraging and supporting startups, innovators, and the development of innovation-led business ideas to achieve sustainable development goals.

Both the parties have set the goal to catalyse technology development in Manipur by identifying commercially viable technologies, providing advisory and consultancy services, and promoting entrepreneurship through effective mentoring and inculcating capacity building of the technology enterprises.

Further, on August 23, a stakeholders’ meet will be organised jointly by MASTEC and AIC SELCO Foundation to strengthen the scouting and identification mechanism of innovators from the remote pockets of the state. Following the stakeholders’ meet, a two-day Rural Innovators Meet cum exhibition will be organised jointly on 21st September and 22nd September 2022 to bring all the grassroots innovators together and provide them with cross-learning opportunities.

