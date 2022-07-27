Security forces of IGAR (South) under Spear Corps along with Manipur Police successfully persuaded 12 insurgents of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

On 27 July 2022, a homecoming ceremony was organised at Imphal where 12 cadres of the LTT group laid down their arms before Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

The cadres surrendered along with one M-16 Rifle, two AK-56 Rifles, one double barrel gun, one .22 Rifle, two 9mm Pistols (one country made), one Lathode (country made), one CMG (country made), one Chinese hand grenade, 14 live rounds of AK rifle, and a Kenwood radio set.

