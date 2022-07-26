Monsoon session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly begins

Imphal: The monsoon session of the 12th Manipur State Legislative Assembly began on Monday in Imphal. The session will continue till August 5, 2022.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has not attended the first session of the ongoing Assembly, as he was on an official visit to New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first session commenced with obituary references of a former member of the House Yengkhom Thambal Singh of the Kakching Assembly constituency, and those who lost lives in Makhuam and Pherzawl landslides on June 29 and July 7, respectively.

The 60-member Assembly also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Minister Th Biswajit Singh, who represented as the Leader of the House due to the absence of CM Biren Singh, made the obituary references on the demise of the former member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and the victims of the landslides in Noney and Pherzawl districts.

The other members of the House who made the obituary references are former Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, minister Awangbow Newmai, MLA Kh Joykisan Singh, and MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh.

The 12-day session will have 11 sittings without a gap, except on Sunday. Moreover, unlike in the past, the ongoing assembly session will have sittings on Saturday as well, according to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country’s pride: PM Modi

Trending Stories









