Manipur: This Ukhrul school will remind you of "School of Rock"

Ukhrul: Pams kindergarten school in Manipur’s Ukhrul district won the hearts of netizens after this video of kids effortlessly strumming and singing Padma Shri Guru Rewben Mashangva and Nimshimphy Muivah‘s ‘Manganuishon’ that translates to ‘Not young forever’.

But this is not the only ensemble the kids in the school have performed. Children here are also taught various other musical instruments like guitar, violin and keyboard as a part of their co-curricular activity.

Established in 2010, Pam’s kindergarten has made it a point to not only focus on studies but also give opportunities to students to explore talents from a tender age.

