Imphal: Athletes Solimla Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur’s Kamjong district received a heroic home-welcoming from family members, friends and various organisations after their outstanding performances at the recently-concluded 54th Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championships 2022 in the Maldives.

Solimla Jajo, 17, competed in the junior model physique in the under-165 cm category. She won a silver medal at the Championship. She is the first female athlete from the Tangkhul community to win a title at an international fitness competition.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Solan Jajo, another athlete from the Kamjong district, secured 4th place in the under-160 cm category. They competed at their maiden international event, representing India.

Both Solimla and Solan belong to the Tangkhul community.

They were among the seven bodybuilders from Manipur who made it to the Indian bodybuilding team for the Asian Championship held from July 15-21 in Maldives’ Maafushi Island.

Solimla and Solan have now qualified for the upcoming World Championship 2022 in Thailand in December.

“I am so happy and excited and I am proud of myself for the achievement. I have come thus this far just because of the love and support from the family, friends and well-wishers,” said Solimla to EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite missing a medal at the Asian event, Solan is determined to perform better and eye a medal at the upcoming world event.

“I am going to train harder for the upcoming world championship,” said Solan.

Of the seven athletes from Manipur who competed at the Asian championship, three achieved medals in their respective categories.

Also Read | Manipur: Schools for up to Class 7 closed till August 7 as COVID cases rise

Trending Stories









