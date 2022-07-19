Imphal: In a bid to rejuvenate the ecological condition of Loktak Lake, the Manipur government has decided to remove all the athaphum, huts or homestays, on phumdis (floating biomass) within the premises of the lake within 15 days.

In an order issued by the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), L Bhagaton Singh, project director, said that the state government is striving hard to rejuvenate the ecological condition of the Loktak Lake and delist it from the Montreux Record.

It has been observed that the rise in the numbers of athaphum (homestays) and huts on phumdis have put the lake at risk, impacting the natural environment adversely, he stated.

Such homestays have also become a social issue as these are operated without proper regulations, he said.

The notification for removal of homestays on phumdis was issued in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 4, 19, and 20 of the Manipur Loktak Lake (Protection) Act, 2006 read with section 5 of the Act.

The notice stated that looking into the seriousness of the deteriorating ecological condition of the Loktak Lake and to bring improvement and restoration of its ecosystem, it is hereby notified to all the concerned that all athaphum, huts or houses on phumdis within the premises of Loktak Lake, excluding Champu Khangapok, shall be removed/dismantled by the concerned individual, person, society, etc. within a period of 15 days from the date of publication of the notice.

In case any of the concerned authorities failed to comply with the notice, the Loktak Development Authority will take necessary action for the removal of such unauthorised activities without further notice to save the lake from further deterioration, it added.

Located in Bishnupur district, Loktak is the biggest freshwater lake in the northeast and one of the Ramsar sites in India.

