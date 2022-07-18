Imphal: Polling for the Presidential election is underway across the country on Monday. In Manipur, members of the state Legislative Assembly also cast their votes to elect the new President of India at the conference room of the Assembly in Imphal.

Chief minister N Biren Singh was among those who voted early amid tight security.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Other MLAs of the coalition government also cast their votes to elect the 15th President of India.

“Voted for Presidential Election, 2022,” CM Biren Singh tweeted along with a photo him casting his vote.

See more Voted for Presidential Election, 2022 pic.twitter.com/8e13vRb5lb — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 18, 2022

CLP leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra and other Congress MLAs also cast their votes.

While speaking to media persons, CM Biren Singh said he is confident that NDA’s candidate Draupadi Murmu will win the Presidential election.

“Definitely, Draupadi Murmu will win this election. And from the people of Manipur, especially from the tribal community, I would like to appreciate and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating such a person like Murmu ji for the post of President of India,” said the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The counting of the votes will take place on July 21 and the 15th President of India will take oath on July 25, as per the ECI schedule.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of Parliament and the state Assemblies, including national capital territory of Delhi and the union territory of Puducherry.

The vote value of one MLA is 18 while the vote value of one MP is 708 for Manipur.

Manipur has two Lok Sabah MPs, one of BJP and the other is Naga People’s Front, an ally of the BJP. The lone Rajya Sabha MP is also from BJP.

Altogether, N Biren Singh-led government has 32 BJP MLAs and five NPF MLAs. Other political parties extended support to the state government were NPP with seven MLAs, JDU with six, KPA with two and three Independents.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Whereas, the Opposition Congress party has five MLAs.

Also read: Manipur Governor La. Ganesan given additional charge of West Bengal

Trending Stories









