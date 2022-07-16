Imphal: Youth Affairs & Sports minister Govindas Konthoujam on Saturday launched the ‘District Sports Development Fund’ at the Conference Hall of the DC Office in the Bishnupur district.

The event was attended by Bishnupur district deputy commissioner Lourembam Bikram, additional district magistrate H Bobby Sharma, district youth affairs & sports officer Soibam Ibeyaima Devi, representatives of district-level sports organisations, associations, and sportspersons from different disciplines, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, sports minister Govindas Konthoujam lauded the district administration for initiating – District Sports Development Fund – to support and encourage sportspersons and sports activities in the district, by utilising the prize money received under the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2021.

He said that the noble initiative would immensely help in meeting the travel expenses of athletes and in organizing district-level sports events. He also emphasised the importance of grooming budding sportspersons and guiding them to overcome any hurdle they may face at the later stage of their sports career.

He hoped that the fund would also enable the sportspersons in achieving their goals and in steering the district towards betterment in the arena of sports.

The minister further stated that the government has put up proposals to the central ministry for developing and improving sports infrastructure in the state and the district as well.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launching function, DC Lourembam Bikram said, “The idea to initiate the District Sports Development Fund was conceived out of the regular interactions and visits made at the sports-training centres of the district. The overall objective of the financial support is to further push the athletes or sportspersons to excel and scale greater heights in sports activities and their respective disciplines in the future.”

Notably, as per the office memorandum, the purpose of the creation of the District Sports Development Fund is to help sportspersons excel by providing them gap-filling funds for travelling for participation in national/international competitions of Olympic sports discipline. The sportsperson should belong to a BPL family or be an orphan. The fund will also provide financial assistance for prize money in the district or block-level competitions up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 to regular performing district-level clubs and organisations.

The Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2021, was conferred to Bishnupur district in April this year for best performance in the implementation of ‘Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme’.

