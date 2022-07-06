Ukhrul: A fire reportedly broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday evening even as no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire reportedly started around 8 pm at a cycle repair shop in Viewland in Ukhrul district headquarters.

Three shops were gutted by the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the time of filing this report.

Soon after the report of the incident, Ukhrul Fire Brigade and police rushed to the spot. The swift response from the team and general public managed to control the fire from spreading further to neighbouring buildings.

