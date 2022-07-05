Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought the support of all women vendors in the state government’s development works to make the state a progressive one. CM Biren Singh made this appeal while attending the inaugural session of “Capacity Building Training Programme for Women Traders of three Ima Keithel” held at the Sangai Conference Hall of Hotel Imphal as chief guest on Tuesday.

The training programme was organised by National Commission for Women, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Manipur State Commission for Women.

CM Biren Singh maintained that Manipur women had always taken part in many causes of the state for the last many years and took a commendable role in its development. He added that many women are currently holding important posts in the state government institutions, taking part in the administration of the state. Continuing that women of Manipur had already been empowered, he stated the time has come for the women to take a leading role in development works.

Stating that the contribution of women vendors had been a major part of the rural economy, the CM stressed the need for them to be well aware of the digital world so that they could cope with the flow of development. He continued that the capacity-building training programme would help out in better usage of mobile technology in marketing their products and going with cashless transactions. The training programme would also facilitate accessing banking services and availing the benefits of various government schemes as most of the women vendors had already had a bank account, he added.

Singh mentioned that the state government had already constructed seven Ima markets and many such markets are also under construction intending to empower women and contribute more towards economic development. He further informed that women’s markets would be constructed in the remaining new districts of the state. Maintaining that the government never makes discrimination among communities based on their populations, he informed that the state government is planning to construct a market for accommodating all tribal communities in the Lamphel area in Imphal. Different market sheds would be provided for each community, he added.

CM Singh appealed to the women vendors to take part in the training session seriously so that they could provide the knowledge and information to their fellow vendors who couldn’t take part in the training programme.

Social welfare minister Heikham Dingo Singh stated that the Ima market of Manipur is well known across the world due to its unique features. He stressed the need to be well aware and informed about the digital world to be able to sustain the changes in technology. He appealed to the women vendors to participate in the training seriously so that they could access the benefit of technology which is important for the growth of the three Ima markets.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, thanking the Manipur State Commission for Women for the support in organising the training programme, stated that she could notice women of Manipur taking part in every activity carried out in the state. Women had already been empowered and as such the need of the hour is women-led empowerment where women show the ways for development to others.

Stressing the need for women vendors of the state to be aware of e-marketing to sell the products, she continued that their market shouldn’t be limited to the state only, rather it should reach customers around the world. Sharma informed that the training programme would also provide knowledge of e-commerce and ways to avail loans from banks under various MSME Schemes of the Central and the state government. She was hopeful that the trained women would be the torch bearers for others and would also help in making other women aware of digital technology. She also informed that training programmes would also be conducted for women vendors of hill areas.

Chairperson, Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, Members (MSCW) Lourembam Dayabati Devi and T Chuongsin Koireng, Director, Social Welfare Department Ngangom Uttam, officials of the Social Welfare Department and Women vendors of three Ima markets also attended the programme among others.

During the programme, the chief minister led the others in observing one minute silence as a condolence to the departed souls of persons who lost their lives in the recent massive landslide tragedy at Tupul Yard Railway Construction Camp.

The training programme will have three technical sessions on topics, including Knowledge of relevant Banking Schemes and how to use online banking, Knowledge of Tax Laws / New GST Laws and Tax Compliances and E-Commerce Demonstration.

