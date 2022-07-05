Thoubal: Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Monday reviewed various centrally-sponsored schemes that are being taken up in Manipur’s Thoubal district and met the beneficiaries during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha MP Dr Lohro S Pfoze, MLA Th Radhesyam and deputy commissioner of Thoubal A Subhash Singh, who is also the member secretary of the committee, and other district level officers (DLOs).

The Committee was formed to fulfil the objective of ensuring a better coordination among all the elected representatives in Parliament, state legislatures and local governments (Panchayati Raj Institutions/Municipal Bodies) for efficient and time-bound development of the districts.

In the meeting held at the conference hall of deputy commissioner Thoubal, which was organised by District Rural Development Agency Thoubal, the district level officers of various departments apprised the visiting Union minister of the various centrally- sponsored schemes that were taken up by their respective departments.

The minister advised the district level officers to increase their field visits for firsthand account, which will help them in implementing the scheme as well as creating awareness among the beneficiaries.

MoS Sarkar advised the district chief medical officer to expand the healthcare services provided at the 50-bedded District Hospital. Deputy commissioner informed the minister that procurement of ultrasonography machine has been included in the district plan under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

During the meeting, the Union minister expressed concerned over the low number of applicants approved by the bank for the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which is a credit linked subsidy programme under District Industries Centre. He urged the officers to provide awareness on the differences between loan and grant to general population and all the stakeholders.

The district education officer also apprised the minister of various schemes undertaken at the district in the education sector. He informed that 249 girl students and 111 boys are receiving education under the ‘Inclusive Education for Disabled Children of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’ for the year 2021-2022. The minister suggested that all schools must also focus on providing proper toilet facilities in a sustainable manner.

The district supply officer, CAF& PD informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), 4,381 connections have been issued till 31st March, 2022, to the beneficiaries. He also stated that distribution of monthly rice quota under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from October, 2021, onwards for the six assembly constituencies of Thoubal District is 12,792.15 quintals. The monthly rice quota (free of cost) distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from 1st April, 2021, to 31st March, 2022, is at 11,534.30 quintals.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin, physical constructions of 402 numbers of houses were completed for the year 2019-20 for Thoubal C.D. Block, Lilong C.D. Block and Tentha C.D. Block. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban, construction of 1,459 numbers of houses were completed upto 31st March, 2022, in Heirok, Lilong (Thoubal), Sikhong Sekmai, Thoubal, Wangjing Lamding and Yairipok respectively. Also, 7,245 numbers of houses are under-construction upto 31st March, 2022, for the six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The district social welfare department informed that there are 5,412 beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, 539 beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, 118 beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme and 901 beneficiaries under Anna Purna Scheme in Heirok, Khangabok, Lilong, Thoubal, Wanjing Tentha and Wangkhem Assembly constituencies.

Later, the Union minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored schemes.

