Imphal: In a bid to secure a better future for the youth of Manipur, Assam Rifles on Tuesday signed a tripartite MoU with National Integrity and Education Development Organisation (NIEDO) and Axis Bank to establish the ‘Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence’ to be located at Kangvai in Churachandpur district.

The project has been conceptualized as a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections of Manipur for prestigious competitive examinations like NEET and JEE. The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 30 students by the first week of August, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MoU was signed at the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri in Imphal in the presence of Governor La Ganesan, Lieutenant General P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles, NEIDO CEO Dr Rohit Srivastava, Rudrapriyo Ray, Head Corporate Affairs of Axis Bank and various other senior Armed Forces officials and civil dignitaries.

During his address, DG Assam Rifles appreciated the efforts of IGAR (South), NIEDO and Axis bank in coming together towards this humanitarian cause which will not only fulfill the drive of immensely talented youths of Manipur but also will usher prosperity and happiness in the society and the state.

He highlighted that the mentoring will provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development and end to end grooming to the selected students to help them in becoming a productive human resource for the Nation.

Governor Ganesan, who was speaking on the occasion as a chief guest complimented the noble initiative that would optimize the calibre and talent of those children who lack access to high quality education facilities due to poor economic conditions. He further stated that this Centre will have immense potential towards Nation building.

Ganesan also lauded DG Assam Rifles, NIEDO & Axis Bank for the initiative and expressed his gratitude for conceptualization of such a project that will benefit the future generations of Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Assam Rifles Center of Educational Excellence in Manipur is the second institute in series of initiative that aims to transform educational opportunities in India’s remote locations. The MoU for the first Assam Rifles Center of Educational Excellence in Nagaland was signed on 13 May, 2022.

Also read: Manipur reports spike in COVID-19 cases, CM reviews situation

Trending Stories









