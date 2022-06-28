Imphal: The Manipur government has banned use and sale of all intoxicating substances for children below the age of 18 years in order to prevent children from substance and other drug-related abuse.

On Monday, Social Welfare Director Ngangom Utamaro Singh issued a notification, stating that the general public, restaurants, food joints and all the authorities concerned must refrain from giving any intoxicating liquor, narcotic drug, tobacco products or psychotropic substance to any children below the age of 18 years, except on the order of a duly qualified medical practitioners as prohibited under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

As per the provision under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, whoever is found to be in contravention under the Act will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, it said.

Moreover, the offender will also be liable to a fine which may extend up to Rs 1 lakh, it added.

Notably, the state government has been making all-out effort as part of its war on drugs campaign with an aim to combat rampant drug abuse in the state.

