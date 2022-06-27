Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday disposed off illicit drugs worth Rs 205 crore by setting it on fire on the occasion of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on Sunday.

The burnt items included around 3,000 kg of ganja, 14 kg of heroin, 20 kg of ‘ice drug’ or crystal methamphetamine, 104 kg of WY tablets, 3,482 kg of SP tablets and other illegal drugs that were seized by Manipur Police during several drives against illegal drug trafficking.

CM Biren Singh also inaugurated Anouba Mangal De-addiction Centre at Sunusiphai in Bishnupur district on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking. Anouba Mangal is the first de-addiction centre in the state which is run by the Social Welfare Department of Manipur.

The programme was organized jointly by the Department of Social Welfare and Police Department, Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh said, “Many unregistered rehabilitation centres are operating in the state without following proper guidelines or procedures as to how the inmates should be treated. As such, the state government felt the need to come up with the government-run de-addiction centre.”

Stating that drug addicts shouldn’t be treated with any sort of physical punishment, the chief minister said that trained staff had been recruited to look after the centre.

The CM said the state government’s War on Drugs Campaign was started in November, 2018 with the aim to save the state’s youth from ill effects of drug consumption and its illicit trafficking.

He maintained that various steps have been taken by the government for the welfare of the people and the society. The CM shared that during the first term of the BJP government, 1,674 drug-related cases were registered, while 2,104 persons were arrested in Manipur.

“Illegal drugs worth around Rs 321 crore in the domestic market were also seized. A total of 181 cases have been registered and 227 persons arrested since the formation of the government for the second term. Drugs worth around Rs 59 crore in the domestic market, which would be around Rs 589 crore in the international market, has also been seized,” he added.

“Many communities have also extended their support to the government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign by taking resolutions to uproot poppy plantation. I hope Manipur will be a drug-free state soon,” Singh said.

Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Chairman of Loktak Development Authority Moirangthem Asnikumar; MLAs Th Shanti, Tongbram Robindro, S Premchandra, L Rameshwor Meetei, K Robindro, Director General of Police P Doungel, Additional Chief Secretary P Vaiphei, senior civil and police officials and officials of the Social Welfare Department also attended the programme.

