Imphal: Two Manipur journalists based in Imphal have been arrested by Manipur police for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of underground cadres in the Bishnupur district on Friday, police said.

According to police, former president of All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) Bijoy Kakchingtabam, 54 and AMWJU standing committee member Leimapokpam Shanjitkumar Singh, 41, were arrested when they were trying to recruit cadres for the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Bishnupur district and send them to Myanmar for further training.

The police further said that the two arrested journalists revealed that they came to Bishnupur after receiving telephonic instructions from a person named Shaken, UNLF’s publicity director currently based in Myanmar.

They were arrested from the Bishnupur Bazar near Ngaikhong crossing along Tiddim road based on reliable input received from Sister Agency and NIA, it said.

Three mobile phones and one car were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, the two arrested Manipur journalists union leaders along with the seized items have been handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation. They were sent to police remand for seven days, it added.

