Imphal: After an explosion claimed one life earlier this week, one more bomb blast rocked Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday night. However, no injury or casualty has been reported in the incident.

As per sources, the explosion occurred at Wangkhei Khunou near the residence of Haobijam Rajen, the proprietor of Raj Medicity.

A two-wheeler has been damaged due to the force of the blast, the source said.

Soon after the report of the blast, Wangkhei MLA Thangjam Arunkumar rushed to the spot and inspected the blast site. He also strongly condemned the incident.

A team of Imphal East police along with forensic experts of the Manipur Police department conducted a spot inquiry after the blast.

Notably, on Monday, one non-local labourer was killed and five others injured when a suspected IED exploded inside a community hall located at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district.

