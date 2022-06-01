Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday distributed the National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC) Regional awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit 2021 to two cooperative societies of the state.

The progamme was organised by National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC), Guwahati, at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Certificate of excellence award comprising a citation and a cash award of Rs 25,000 was received by Karam Awang Leikai Handloom & Handicrafts Cooperative Society of Imphal West, while Khabam Maning Leikai Weavers Cooperative Society received the certificate of merit awards which included a citation and a cash award of Rs 20,000 from the chief minister.

Speaking as the chief guest, CM Biren Singh said there is a need for sincerity and honesty on the part of the cooperative societies for development in the state as they are the ones who are working at the grassroots level.

He also stated that a screening committee has been formed to identify the defunct and inactive registered societies of the state. Expressing dissatisfaction over the underutilisation of funds given by the National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC), Singh said that lack of genuineness among the societies was the main cause.

Regional Director NCDC Sebastian Joseph, Registrar for Cooperative Societies Manipur Valentina Arambam, officials of NCDC and Cooperation Department, government of Manipur also attended the function.

