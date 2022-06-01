Imphal: In an effort to bring insurgent groups into the mainstream, 14 members of United Tribal Liberation Army-James (UTLA-J) on Wednesday surrendered during a homecoming ceremony organised by home department at 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet hall in Imphal.

UTLA (J) is a Kuki militant outfit and operates mainly in the hill districts of the state.

During the ceremony, the cadres also surrendered their weapons before Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The weapons include eight rifles, three small arms along with one hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks, 18 detonators and assorted ammunition.

“Our government will leave no stones unturned in exterminating anti-state activities at the earliest,” said CM Biren Singh.

Singh also appealed to all the underground outfits operating in the state to come out and give up arms before it is too late.

We will find a solution for the issues through dialogue and negotiations, he said.

Ministers Letpao Haokip, L Susindro Meitei, Khashim Vashum, Nemcha Kipgen, MLAs, chief secretary, director general of police, state officials among others attended the ceremony.

