Even though many students are well-prepared, exam stress is still a common issue. It can be caused by various factors, such as the need to do well in class or the pressure to reach a certain number of marks. Some individuals who have been performing well throughout their entire academic careers still feel anxious about what might happen if they fail to reach their goals. Regardless of how good or bad an individual is at their studies, exam stress is something that every student will eventually have to deal with.

Two years after hybrid and online assessments were introduced, students in 10th and 12th grade are finally facing an offline examination. This is a time of stress for those who went through the pandemic.

According to the ASER 2022 report, the reading and mathematics levels of students decreased after the outbreak.

According to educationists, the two-year online course has affected the reading and writing abilities, causing students to become more anxious about their performance in the exams.

According to a survey conducted by NCERT, about 81% of students who are in classes 9 to 12, suffer from anxiety because of their studies.

5 tips to eradicate negativity

Getting rid of all the unnecessary items in your home is very important to maintain a clear head and a stress-free environment. A tranquil environment can help us relieve stress and make it easier to unwind. If you are living near a forest or a park, take a break from your busy schedule to go for a walk every day to get some uplifting energy. Practicing meditation can help us access our inner knowledge and connect with our intuition. It can also help us relieve stress and tension, allowing us to elevate our perspective and attitude. Show kindness and respect to others. You should also be open to receiving advice. When you smile, your body releases endorphins, which help boost your mood and eliminate pessimistic thoughts.

The commencement of exam season can cause teachers, students, and parents to feel anxious. The combination of high stakes and pressure to perform well can lead to significant stress and anxiety. This condition can cause a person to feel overwhelmed and trigger various symptoms, such as sweating, rapid heartbeat, and headaches. It can also affect a student’s motivation and confidence.

Some of the most extreme reactions include restricting student socialization, banning mobile phones, and limiting television and play time. A sudden suspension of these activities can be counterproductive, as it can lead to various psychological conditions such as sleep disorders and nausea.

Why do students before exams?

The stress of exams is often linked to various factors such as parental pressure, high self-expectation, and peer pressure. The education system’s emphasis on degree-driven tests and use of textbook-based teaching methods additionally contribute to the issue. Although stress can help improve a student’s performance in certain situations, it is also important to understand the level of stress that’s ideal for them.

Young people tend to harbour a strong belief that these assessments are the most important thing that they need to pass to achieve their goals. Unfortunately, the way these assessments are carried out can create a skewed perspective that makes it seem like an inadequate performance could result in a complete failure. This is often the reason why adults find it hard to offer a balanced viewpoint to children.

Performance anxiety can affect a student’s ability to perform well in the exams. It’s important for students to recognize that this condition is normal and to develop effective strategies to manage it. Staying focused and organized, as well as getting support from friends and teachers can help them overcome this stress.

Although it’s perfectly normal for people to feel anxious and stressed, they must manage these feelings effectively to perform at their best.

Food, exercise and sleep

Having proper nutrition, adequate physical activity, and a good night’s sleep are crucial factors that children should consider when it comes to their well-being. A sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet that consists of high-calorie and low-nutrition food can have detrimental effect on their happiness and well-being.

Besides health problems, many children also face other issues like poor concentration and energy levels. High levels of refined white flour and refined sugars in processed food can negatively affect their ability to maintain focus and keep up with their classmates. Getting enough sleep is also very important to improve one’s productivity and maintain concentration.

Strategies to fight exam stress

Manage your time

One of the most crucial factors to achieving success in any aspect of life is being able to manage your time. This can be done by creating a timetable that includes time with family and friends, as well as some “me-time.” While studying, try to divide the syllabus into different sections so that you can concentrate on the most crucial topics. Doing so will help you get more marks.

Avoid comparisons

Discussing topics you’re both studying with your peers can be helpful in addressing some of your doubts. But it can also increase tension as you start to anticipate how other people might be better prepared. It might lead to you developing negative perceptions of how others might be able to handle certain tasks. It’s vital to remember that you must set your own objectives and stay focused on what you must do to graduate.

Panicking doesn’t help

It is mostly easier to say “don’t panic” but not always so easy to do. You may feel like you can’t control how you feel, and it’s not feasible to get rid of it. When you start feeling like you are starting to get panicky, take deep breaths and try to focus on what you are feeling. Then, have a glass of water and remind yourself that this is not helping.

Hide the distractions

The endless amount of content that can be found on social media can make you lose a lot of time. To prevent yourself from getting distracted, one of the most effective ways to keep yourself from scrolling through your social media feed is to lock away your phone.

Stay focused

Your focus should remain on the exam and not on other matters. You must also understand the instructions and follow them properly. Don’t get distracted by other matters, stay focused on the task in hand. You can improve your comprehension by carefully reading the questions and passages.

Reach out for help

It is your responsibility as a student to seek out individuals who can help you improve your skills. You should not hesitate to ask for help from your friends, family, or teachers. Unfortunately, many people avoid seeking help due to their fears.

Take a break

Being able to get away from your books is just as important as getting them. If you are constantly keeping your head inside your books, you might not be able to remember what you have been thinking or even remember anything. This is because your brain is not getting enough rest. Instead, try going for a walk, talking to a friend, or listening to music that will calm you down.

How to overcome the fear of failure?

When people find it hard to deal with failure, it often sounds threatening. They might also assume that their confidence will be affected after they have failed. Being reminded of how important failure is to achievement can help motivate people.

There is also no scientific proof that failure lowers our standards. Instead, it can help us develop new skills and break down barriers that prevent us from succeeding in the future

The writer is a wellness professional and founder of Freedom From Mental Illness (FFMI). She is also the recipient of “NetaJi Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Award” from The OBC Commission Govt of NCT Delhi. She can be reached At Speak2ffmi@gmail.com

