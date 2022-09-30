Coffee is surely one of the most consumed beverages in the world. Human beings have been preparing coffee for many presentations including drinks, candies, medicines while some ancient civilizations even used it as currency.

For many, coffee is not just a beverage but a passion. Coffee even has its own subculture, lifestyle, and language. To celebrate the popularity of coffee, International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 every year.

International Coffee Day is all about learning about the different coffee beans, educating people about the drink, and most importantly, making and drinking your favorite cup of coffee.

While there are a variety of drinks that you can make using coffee, we have curated a list of five coffee drinks that you should definitely try on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

Dalgona coffee

Dalgona coffee is a South Korean drink that rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be a great option to celebrate International Coffee day as you just need four ingredients to prepare a frosty cup of Dalgona Coffee.

To make this viral coffee drink, you just need to mix an equal amount of sugar and coffee powder with hot water and stir untill it results in a creamy texture. Just add hot or cold milk and your drink will be ready.

Malaysian white coffee

On the occasion of International coffee day, you can try out Malaysian white coffee, which is slightly bitter in taste but has an amazing after taste. This coffee is prepared by roasting the coffee beans with margarine, which makes the drink lighter in colour. It is believed that Malaysian white coffee was first brewed in the 19th century during the British era.

Frappucino

This trademarked Starbucks drink is an icy, blended coffee drink mixed with cream and syrup flavourings. It is usually topped with either whipped cream or ice cream. So if you are heading to Starbucks on International Coffee Day, you can try out their Frappucino.

Red Eyes

Red eyes is the perfect drink if you are looking for that extra dose of caffeine. It is a shot of espresso topped up with extra coffee. If you love having black coffee, you must try out Red Eyes on International Coffee Day.

Irish coffee

Irish coffee is a match made heaven for people who like to mix a little bit of alcohol in their coffee. It is a combination of black coffee, sugar, whiskey, and whipped cream. Well, if you want to get a little tipsy on International Coffee Day, try out Irish coffee.

Happy International Coffee Day!!!!!

