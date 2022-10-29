Guwahati: Chhath Puja is a popular Indian festival where people worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Although this festival is primarily celebrated in eastern UP and Bihar, people from other parts of the country also observe Chhath Puja.

This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 30, Sunday. Just five days after Diwali, the country is again gearing up for the festive celebrations of Chhath Puja. On this day, people fast for the good health of their families and then offer puja to the Sun god.

Mentioned below are some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

May You Be Showered With Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Festival of Chhath. Happy Nahay Khay!

Let us pray to Sun God at sunrise and sunset, standing in the river and thanking them for all their blessings to make this the most memorable and meaningful Chhath Puja for all.

This Chhath Puja, May You Be Showered With Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta’s Choicest Blessings. Happy Nahay Khay!

May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata. Happy Nahay Khay!

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May Chhath Mata be always there to keep you on the right path and always bring you happiness and smiles in life. Wishing you a very happy Nahay Khay!

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.

I wish that Chhath Mata blesses you with new dreams and new aspirations to live a beautiful and happy life. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May Chhathi Maiya be always there to bless us and God Sun is always there to guide us towards a happier life. Happy Nahay Khay!

May you get the full measure of serenity, happiness, wealth, and good health that you are due at this Chhath Puja

On this auspicious Chhath Puja day, here are my honest and heartfelt wishes for you. May God grant you all the things you wish for.

May your future shine as brightly for us as the sun. May you achieve all of your goals and aspirations. Happy Nahay Khay!

I hope you and your family have a lot of pleasure and wealth during this auspicious event. Happy Chhath Puja!

On this auspicious day we give thanks to the Sun for his generosity, peace, and goodwill toward everyone. Happy Nahay Khay!

I bring you my warmest wishes for a year filled with the joy, colour, and beauty of this festival on this auspicious day. Happy Chhath Puja!

In this festival season and always, Chhathi Mata provides several spiritual benefits for our lives. Godspeed to you and your family. Happy Nahay Khay!

I hope that through enjoying this Chhat festival, you are able to purify your spirit. A very joyful and prosperous Chhath Puja to you!

Let’s enjoy and celebrate the Chhath celebration as it starts. bringing pleasure and happiness into our lives as God continues to prosper and reward us.

