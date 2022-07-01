International Joke Day 2022: Jokes to make your loved ones laugh

Every year, International Joke Day is celebrated on July 1.

There is a saying, ‘Laughter is the language of the soul.’ It is quite true because people who laugh feel free. Laughing shows a person’s well-being.

This day is celebrated to share smiles and laughter with the people you love.

And laughter is not just an emotion booster but it boosts spirits too.

Laughing decreases stress hormones. It also has the power to stop distressing emotions.

A simple laugh can be relaxing and healing. So why hold back?

Here’s some jokes for your family and friends to make them smile:

Question : Why couldn’t the leopard play hide and seek? Answer: Because he was always spotted.

How can you tell if an ant is a boy or a girl? They’re all girls! If they were boys, they’d be uncles.

Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand? Because he heard there was going to be a traffic jam.

What did the baby corn say to the mama corn? Where’s Pop-corn?

Why are snails slow? Because they’re carrying a house on their back.

What’s the smartest insect? A spelling bee!

What do you call a couple of chimpanzees sharing an Amazon account? PRIME-mates.

A plane crashed in the jungle and every single person died. Who survived? Married couples.

Why did the scarecrow win a Nobel prize? Because she was outstanding in her field.

How did Benjamin Franklin feel holding his kite when he discovered electricity? Shocked!

How much did the man sell his dead batteries for? Nothing, they were free of charge!

Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7,8,9.

What did one math book say to the other? “I’ve got so many problems.”

What’s the most musical part of the chicken? The drumstick.

Why are hairdressers never late for work? Because they know all the short cuts!

Why did the painting go to jail? It was framed.

Why should you knock on the refrigerator before opening the door? In case there is a salad dressing

Did you hear the rumor about the butter? Never mind, I shouldn’t spread it!

Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they’d crack each other up!

I finally decided to sell my vacuum cleaner. All it was doing was gathering dust!

What do you call bears with no ears? B–

