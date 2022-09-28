World Heart Day: Theme, History and Significance

World Heart Day is an important annual event which is observed on September 29 every year. It is celebrated to raise awareness about heart diseases and also ways to prevent them.
There are various events organised by hospitals and healthcare clinics where that focus on educating people about the signs and symptoms of heart disease.
World Heart Day Theme
From the inception of World Heart Day, every year, the day is observed with a specific theme. For this year, the theme is ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. The focus of this year’s theme is to unite people across the world to fight against heart diseases by supporting each other.
History of World Heart Day
The idea of World Heart Day was first coined by Antoni Baie de Luna, former president of the World Heart Federation. Collaborating with this idea, the World Health Organisation came up with the day in 1999.
The first global celebration of Heart Day was on September 24, 2000. Till 2011, the day was celebrated on the last Sunday of September every year. However, in 2012, global leaders united and urged the world to actively participate in curbing global mortality due to non-communicable diseases. To support this cause, September 29 was marked as World Heart Day where more than 90 countries participate to spread awareness of heart diseases.
Significance of World Heart Day
It is essential to keep our heart healthy as it is one of the vital organs in the human body. However, due to certain lifestyles and lack of awareness, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.
Stroke, heart attack and coronary heart disease are some of the most common reasons of death due to cardiovascular disorders. These disorders account for nearly 85% of total deaths due to heart ailments.
World Heart Day plays an important role in spreading awareness and helping people understand the importance of a healthy heart. It also unites organisations to actively participate in organizing various awareness events.
Also Read | How to deal with a heart attack within the ‘golden hour’?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World Heart Day: Theme, History and Significance
- Mamata voices happiness over Bengal’s Jal Jeevan Mission feat
- Kolkata gaming app: ED freezes Rs 12.83 cr worth crypto assets
- Bans on RSS, Maoists were not effective: CPI(M) on Centre’s move against PFI
- Mizoram: Governor meets officials of school education department
- Union govt extends free ration scheme for poor by 3 months