National Sports Day: History and Significance

Sports not only keep us physically and mentally healthy, it also teaches us important life lessons. Engaging in a healthy level of physical activity and sports offers several health benefits like improved cardiovascular fitness, reduced risk of obesity, bone health, better sleep etc.

National Sports Day is observed to motivate and encourage people to take up various sports and other physical activities. India celebrates ‘National Sports Day’ on August 29, also known as Rashtirya Khel Diwas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

History of National Sports Day

National Sports Day was included in India’s list of national celebrations in 2012 for the first time. It is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand is popularly known as the “Hockey Wizard” and “The Magician”. He was a part of the Indian hockey team that won gold medals in three consecutive Summer Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

His hockey career began with the British Indian Army’s regimental squad. He was given the name Dhyan Chand because of his enthusiasm for the game of Hockey.

Dhyan Chand was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 1956.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Significance of National Sports Day

The main purpose of observing National Sports Day is to spread awareness about the importance of sports and being physically and mentally fit. The Government of India also takes leverage of the event to launch various sports-related projects in the country. The Khelo India campaign was also launched by PM Modi on the occasion of National Sports Day in 2018.

National Sports Day also make us realize that through playing sports we can lead a life, fitter, healthier and financially more secure.

Also Read | Incredible feeling: Manipur’s teen judoka Linthoi sets sight on Paris ’24

Trending Stories









