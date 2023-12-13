Assam: Patrolling coverage increased in Raimona National Park

Guwahati: The annual review of data-driven patrolling in Assam’s Raimona National Park (RNP) highlighted proposals for increased patrolling coverage and the identification of sensitive areas to establish new anti-poaching camps. Initiated in October 2022, data-driven patrolling aims to enhance security in the youngest national park in Assam.
During the review on November 30, Suman Mohapatra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, stressed the need for identifying sensitive areas and expanding patrolling coverage, especially in the eastern and western ranges. Concerns about timber and firewood collection led to suggestions of using temporal graphs for better patrolling strategies.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Acknowledging biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak‘s support, the Additional PCCF encouraged ongoing collaboration. Stakeholders, including DFO of Kachugaon Division and Aaranyak representatives, actively participated. Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar pledged Aaranyak’s support in Legal and Advocacy, addressing low conviction rates in wildlife crime cases.
Dr. Firoz Ahmed emphasised the importance of threat data collection. The Data-Driven Patrolling initiative, introduced to strengthen wildlife habitat security, involves training frontline staff. Systematically collected patrol data aids in understanding threats and devising effective strategies.
The review meeting, anchored by Dr. Dipankar Lahkar, received support from Aaranyak’s team. Range Forest Officer Kankanjyoti Kaushik concluded with a vote of thanks.
Also Read | North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election dates announced
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No disposable syringe sale without prescription: Tripura govt tells pharmacies
- Will complete urban body polls by April ’24: Nagaland govt tells SC
- Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in narcotics case
- Assam: Patrolling coverage increased in Raimona National Park
- Shortage of contraceptives in India? Health ministry dismisses allegations
- Meghalaya: School teacher killed in West Khasi Hills during robbery