Assam: Patrolling coverage increased in Raimona National Park

Guwahati: The annual review of data-driven patrolling in Assam’s Raimona National Park (RNP) highlighted proposals for increased patrolling coverage and the identification of sensitive areas to establish new anti-poaching camps. Initiated in October 2022, data-driven patrolling aims to enhance security in the youngest national park in Assam.

During the review on November 30, Suman Mohapatra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, stressed the need for identifying sensitive areas and expanding patrolling coverage, especially in the eastern and western ranges. Concerns about timber and firewood collection led to suggestions of using temporal graphs for better patrolling strategies.

Acknowledging biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak‘s support, the Additional PCCF encouraged ongoing collaboration. Stakeholders, including DFO of Kachugaon Division and Aaranyak representatives, actively participated. Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar pledged Aaranyak’s support in Legal and Advocacy, addressing low conviction rates in wildlife crime cases.

Dr. Firoz Ahmed emphasised the importance of threat data collection. The Data-Driven Patrolling initiative, introduced to strengthen wildlife habitat security, involves training frontline staff. Systematically collected patrol data aids in understanding threats and devising effective strategies.

The review meeting, anchored by Dr. Dipankar Lahkar, received support from Aaranyak’s team. Range Forest Officer Kankanjyoti Kaushik concluded with a vote of thanks.

